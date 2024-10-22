Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $34.51 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 252,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 937,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,458,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.