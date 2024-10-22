Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires 535 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

