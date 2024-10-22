Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Raised by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Roku comprises about 2.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Roku worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Roku by 145.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 77.9% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 243.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. 279,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.08. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.24.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

