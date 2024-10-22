Rodgers & Associates LTD Makes New $220,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 303.3% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $120.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

