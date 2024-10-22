Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $611,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

VOOG traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.54. 75,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.68 and its 200 day moving average is $325.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $353.52.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

