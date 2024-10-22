Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $5.64 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. 52,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

