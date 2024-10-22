Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 1,280 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EDIV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. 9,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,807. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $435.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.