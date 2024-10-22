Rocket Pool ETH Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,949.87 or 0.04377238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $219,683.49 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 486,720 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 486,720.22264876. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,957.56035427 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $656,258.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

