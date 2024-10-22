RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.
RLI Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.41. RLI has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $164.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.85.
RLI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
