Richard A. Heyman Sells 817 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $24,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,190. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

ELVN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 152,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $30.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

