RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 569 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

PG stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.92. 2,428,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,666,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.82 and a 200-day moving average of $167.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

