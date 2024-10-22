RFP Financial Group LLC Has $7.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 447.6% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.59. 1,712,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,802. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.