RFP Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2,257.3% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 152,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.29. The company had a trading volume of 195,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

