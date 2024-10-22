RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires 506 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.17. 26,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $79.26.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

