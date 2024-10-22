Reviewing Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pioneer Bankshares and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

56.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Capital Bancorp 15.35% 13.34% 1.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Capital Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares $15.49 million 1.55 $1.90 million N/A N/A Capital Bancorp $168.89 million 2.01 $35.87 million $2.34 10.43

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital Bancorp pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Pioneer Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. Further, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed, and variable annuities. Additionally, the company provides personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also originates residential mortgages; issues trust preferred securities; and provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

