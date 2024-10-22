Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.030-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 528,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
