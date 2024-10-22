Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $77.00 at Bank of America

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE QSR traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 387,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,355. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $64.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.4% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

