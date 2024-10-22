Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $77.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

9/13/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,411. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93.

Get Edwards Lifesciences Co alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.