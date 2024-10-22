Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 0.7% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.78. 942,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.