RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,121 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 62.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIOD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,541. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. Diodes’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

