RBA Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

VPU traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $175.24. 155,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,755. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $177.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.26.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

