RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

