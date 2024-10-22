Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Rayonier has a payout ratio of 211.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 211.1%.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,935.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rayonier

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.