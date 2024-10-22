Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VUG stock opened at $393.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.55 and its 200-day moving average is $364.50. The company has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $393.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

