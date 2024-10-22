Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $522,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $772.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $699.16 and a 200-day moving average of $656.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $332.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.62 and a 52-week high of $773.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

