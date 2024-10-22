Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,764 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

