Rakon Market Cap Achieves $22.68 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Rakon has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $22.68 million and $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

