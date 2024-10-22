QUINT (QUINT) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $52,695.39 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

