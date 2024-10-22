Qubic Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $184.54 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Qubic has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a market cap of $184.54 million and $1.20 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 117,782,322,339,233 coins and its circulating supply is 116,014,857,412,491 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

