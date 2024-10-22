QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. QUASA has a market cap of $91,617.45 and approximately $1,885.75 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,385.57 or 0.99983268 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007773 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00066657 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00110457 USD and is up 40.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,023.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

