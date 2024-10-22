Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Financial Contrast

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Navigator pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pyxis Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Navigator pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator 14.76% 7.35% 4.13% Pyxis Tankers N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

19.0% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Navigator shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Navigator and Pyxis Tankers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $560.23 million 2.14 $82.25 million $1.17 14.00 Pyxis Tankers $50.06 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Navigator and Pyxis Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigator presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Navigator’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navigator is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Summary

Navigator beats Pyxis Tankers on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 29, 2024, the company operated a fleet of four tankers and two dry-bulk vessels. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

