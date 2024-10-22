Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.56, but opened at $55.50. Pure Storage shares last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 745,412 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 134.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,542 shares of company stock worth $24,282,030. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,735,000 after purchasing an additional 495,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,873 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,357,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,405,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,234,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,470,000 after buying an additional 249,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,728,000 after buying an additional 235,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.