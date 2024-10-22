Provident Financial (PROV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Provident Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

PROV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. 4,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959. The company has a market cap of $100.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.40. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PROV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Sunday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

