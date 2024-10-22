Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $34,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $74.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

