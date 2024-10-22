Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.11 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.49 or 0.00008166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $100.26 million and $2.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,265.49 or 0.99986460 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007646 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00065496 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.55816557 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,962,190.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.