Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 0.9% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $118.01. 140,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

