Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,958 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

