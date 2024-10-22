Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BITB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of BITB stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $40.16.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

