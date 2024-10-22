Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,695,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 223,964 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 2,587.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 219,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 211,096 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 15,560.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 171,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 170,077 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,915,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Shares of DAVA opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.65 million. Endava had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

