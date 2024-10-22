Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 136,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,363,589.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,357.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $21.13.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.