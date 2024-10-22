Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 230,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $9,561,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth $7,953,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

