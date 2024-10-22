Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Morningstar accounts for about 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $342.84 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.45 and a 1 year high of $349.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total transaction of $2,742,523.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,631,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,579,503.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total transaction of $2,742,523.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,631,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,579,503.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.70, for a total transaction of $1,559,149.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,620,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,120,891.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

