Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.210-3.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

NYSE PII opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Polaris has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

