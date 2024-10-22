PlatinX (PTX) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 0% lower against the dollar. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and $2,032.88 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.

PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.

[Telegram](https://t.me/platinxio)”

PlatinX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

