Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $31.53. Pinterest shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 2,183,230 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.32.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 157.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.