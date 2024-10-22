Permian Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,851. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15,940.96% and a net margin of 96.28%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

