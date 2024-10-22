Permian Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,851. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15,940.96% and a net margin of 96.28%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

