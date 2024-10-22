Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.0 million-$975.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.2 million. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.270-4.270 EPS.

Pentair Stock Up 1.5 %

PNR stock opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

