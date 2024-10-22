Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.11. 354,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,580. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

