Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total transaction of $9,434,479.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,527,116. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $1,000.29. The company had a trading volume of 184,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,616. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $1,032.00. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $918.70 and its 200-day moving average is $839.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

