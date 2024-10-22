Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.82, but opened at $25.36. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 1,167,636 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,361,000 after purchasing an additional 176,979 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 29,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,064 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

